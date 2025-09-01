John Cena Credits Fans For 'New Fire' On Final WWE Run

On Sunday, John Cena defeated Logan Paul at WWE Clash In Paris in what was one of the better in-ring performances of his retirement tour. Following the match, Big E claimed that Cena looks rejuvenated since WWE SummerSlam and has developed a "new fire" during the latter half of his final run, leading the 17-time World Champion to credit the fans for his recent success during the Clash In Paris Post-Show.

"I only got a few of these left and when you start something like this, you don't have a lot of concept of time and I know I got the calendar dates clicking down and we got eight left now. And it is really hitting home that every city you're in is the one for the last time and it's the audience, man, they started coming round for the matches. You say SummerSlam, I'll take it back to when I ran it from Randy and then when I ran it with Punk. You gain energy from this building man ... when you're out here under the lights, it's different."

Cena's next opponent is expected to be Brock Lesnar, who returned at the end of SummerSlam and attacked the 48-year-old after he lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes. The match will likely transpire at WWE Wrestlepalooza, which will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 20, and will not only be WWE's first premium live event on ESPN, but will counter-program AEW All Out from Toronto, Canada on the same day.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.