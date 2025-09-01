WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

Fatal-4-Way matches are usually pretty predictable affairs, two wrestlers in a feud, and two wrestlers who can act as "pin-eaters" to take the fall and elongate said marquee feud. It's less predictable than a Triple Threat, mind you, but you still have an idea of who is going to be taking the fall.

I'll give you a little peek behind the curtain: A majority of the Wrestling Inc. staff figured either LA Knight or Jey Uso would be the "pin-eater" for Sunday's World Heavyweight Championship Match, so that the feud between Seth Rollins and former champion CM Punk could continue just a little longer. Knight and Uso are popular talents who seem to be hitting a ceiling, and it makes them perfect fall guys for these kinds of multi-man matches.

Then Becky Lynch showed up and punched CM Punk in the beanbag and the match ended up being decided by the two men who have been the narrative focal point of the last few weeks. It's the kind of moment that will play very well in a video package down the road, but ultimately, it means that there is no room for anyone else in this feud between Punk and The Vision, and that's great news for Uso and Knight.

Both men showed out on Sunday, reminding people in the crowd and backstage why they've become such popular stars in the last few years. Neither of them took a pinfall, and thus they can both go on to their next feud with their heads held high, while Rollins and Punk wring out the last drops of drama from their feud. Then, when there's nowhere left to go in the saga of Punk and Rollins, there Knight and Uso are, all shiny and un-pinned.