WWE Clash In Paris : 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The pacing of this afternoon's show felt a little strange, probably because it was a Sunday afternoon during a holiday weekend, but the most egregious offense was the opening match, in which Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed, and the post-match angle going almost an hour. Of course, we had to start off with an entire video package recapping events that got us here to Clash in Paris, then Reed's and Reigns' entrances took forever. Both of those things were to be expected, but the post-match angle just took forever.

I realize WWE wanted to write Reigns off before he goes to film "Street Fighter" and they wanted the Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to look strong, but they could have sped it up enough to add another match to the card. The fact this took so long when there was only one women's match on the PLE just seemed so unnecessary, though it likely felt worse due to the gaping hole that was the lack of a Women's World Championship match after poor Stephanie Vaquer won her opportunity to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris way back at Evolution in July. That was the entire point of the battle royal she won at that show.

I expressed my opinion after "WWE Raw" on Monday about on how ridiculous it was that WWE didn't figure anything out for the vacated championship, but after today, I feel like it needs reiterated. Things on the show, especially the opening match, and even the John Cena and Logan Paul bout (even though I did really enjoy that) could have been tightened up to fit in another women's match. Getting Rhea Ripley on the card against someone to determine Vaquer's opponent for the title match would have been an excellent idea. It would have gotten Ripley on the card in front of a hot crowd, and it would have solved the problem of who Vaquer is facing.

Thankfully, the Women's Intercontinental Championship match pitting Becky Lynch against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella got some time, and it was by no means a bad match. It just would have been nice to see some more women on this show, especially when you have a title sitting vacant. Because, of course I have to say it, WWE would never let this happen with either of the major men's titles. Hopefully Adam Pearce's big reveal for Vaquer and the match tomorrow on "Raw" is worth the wait, because it certainly didn't feel like it today.

Written by Daisy Ruth