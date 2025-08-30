WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

It will be a battle for supremacy, Samoan pride, and the Shoe-la Fala on Sunday, as Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed are slated to collide in singles action at Clash in Paris. Reed has been antagonizing Reigns for weeks, but a majority of us at Wrestling Inc. believe our "Original Tribal Chief" will get his revenge, with 71% of our writers predicting an incoming Reigns victory.

SummerSlam should have been the end for Reigns, Jey Uso, and the Vision, but Breakker and Reed are persistent. After some classic Vision interference in Uso's Philadelphia Street Fight, Reigns challenged Reed to a match, and Adam Pearce soon made the match official for Clash in Paris. Reigns and Reed have been at each other's throats ever since.

Both Reigns and Reeds are explosive performers. Nobody would expect a man of Reed's build to move with such agility, but size is no obstacle for the Australian's intense, airborne move set. Many competitors have fallen to Reed's Tsunami, including Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, and Penta. If Reed plays his cards right, Reigns might be next.

Reed may be good, but Reigns is legendary. A competitor in a league of his own, Reigns has multiple world championships, years of experience, and an aggressive move set to back him up in Paris. Should Reed's inexperience open him up to a Spear or a Superman Punch, we fear it will be "one, two, three" for him.

Sunday will undoubtedly see outside interference, with Breakker being the most likely culprit as Uso and Rollins contest Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Candidates for Reigns-oriented interference are unclear, but Jimmy Uso or Zayn could be contenders. Regardless, Clash in Paris will see an all-out war, and while Reed is a fine soldier, we believe he will acknowledge Reigns by the end of the night.

Written by Angeline Phu