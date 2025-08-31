WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Full & Final Card

WWE returns to Paris, France, for Clash In Paris. The event marks the second WWE PLE from France, and the first of WWE's Clash shows to broadcast from outside the United Kingdom. The event will also mark the final WWE PLE on Peacock, as the company's broadcast deal with the streaming platform is set to expire. While WWE NXT PLEs and "Saturday Night's Main Event" will remain on Peacock, the main roster PLEs will be moving to ESPN's DTC service.

The World Heavyweight Championship will be defended at Clash In Paris, as Seth Rollins will put his title on the line against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way Match. Rollins watched with glee on Monday as Punk, Uso, and Knight came to blows at the conclusion of "WWE Raw," and will look to exploit the three men's mistrust. The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line, as Becky Lynch puts her title up against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The two women had a tense exchange on Monday, and now Nikki Bella looks to put "The Man" in her place.

Also set for the show is one of John Cena's last matches in WWE, as he'll face influencer and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. It was announced that Cena's final match will take place on December 13 on "Saturday Night's Main Event," and Sunday's match with Paul puts him one step closer to retirement. Another big match scheduled is Sheamus taking on Rusev in a "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook" Match, likely a Dublin-tinged street fight between the two hard-hitting former United States Champions.

Finally, "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns will look to get some revenge against Bronson Reed, who has stolen not one, but two pairs of shoes from the former WWE Universal Champion.

The main card of WWE Clash In Paris will kick off at 2 pm ET on Peacock.