Bully Ray: This Segment Is The 'No. 1 Thing' That Stood Out On Recent WWE Raw

Last week's "WWE Raw" seemed to set up several angles and Bayley has similarly been building up to a storyline each week with cryptic vignettes that show the star is slowly becoming more unhinged every week, which WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray absolutely loves.

"The number one thing that stood out to me about the whole show: Bayley; the Bayley promo," Bully said during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," adding that he was intrigued the moment he first saw the promo but that the odd graphical glitches caught his attention. "I didn't understand it and it kinda threw me off, as it was the last thing I saw. Now, I'm starting to get it." Bully then noted that he thinks the 'voices' Bayley seems to be hearing in the vignette could be the three different gimmicks of her WWE career all coming together.

Bully then touched on the "negatives" of working in the pro wrestling industry and explained that it's always been a difficult industry to be in because of the hyper focus on mistakes, making Bayley's moments in her promo where she touched on the negatives hit home for him. "That's what goes through a wrestler's mind," he said. "I think that's why it's working, with mental health awareness being as prevalent as it is in 2025, I think people can really sympathize and get on board with what Bayley is going through now."

After WWE Clash In Paris, we think Bayley could be a game contender for Becky lynch's Intercontinental Championship.

