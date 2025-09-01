WWE Clash In Paris: Where Do We Go From Here?

John Cena's next opponent seemed to be set after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, but Brock Lesnar's name wasn't brought up at all during Cena's post-show interview in the ring following Clash in Paris. That shouldn't be looked too far in to, however, as Lesnar reportedly hates traveling, and likely wouldn't want to make the trek to Paris just to do a run-in spot in what wasn't even the main event of the night. WWE more than likely didn't want to acknowledge the fact Lesnar wasn't there, so Cena said he "did best in an open challenge," and all he said was that he's going to Chicago next week, a place where he's had plenty of memorable matches. Two weeks ago, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis mentioned that he had heard from Lesnar, right before Cena got clocked by Paul backstage. Lesnar is waiting in the wings, and it's time to bring him back out once again.

Despite what seemed like a fake-out of having Paul as Cena's next opponent despite Lesnar making his shocking return at SummerSlam, it really does seem like Lesnar is officially Cena's next opponent this time, thanks to Wrestlepalooza and WWE's counter-programming of AEW's All Out that day, as well as the fact it's WWE's first show on ESPN's new streaming service. Wrestlepalooza has to be big, and WWE knew that before fans did, so that could be why Paul was slotted in here in Paris if it wasn't the plan all along.

Cena and Lesnar are more than likely going one-on-one at Wrestlepalooza for the first time in more than a decade. It's going to be a big deal, and September 20 in Indianapolis at Wrestlepalooza is the time and place to do it if WWE wants all eyes on them. That's only a few weeks from now, so Lesnar can get back on television, possibly starting on Friday from Chicago, for a few shows to set things up further with Cena.

"The Leader of the Cenation" only has single digits left on his retirement tour, so two television dates before Wrestlepalooza should be plenty to get things set up, as many fans already want to see that match. The pair could square off Friday in Chicago and Lesnar could take Cena out for a week, then Cena shows back up the "SmackDown" before the big PLE to hype up the match... and the fact WWE fans are going to need to figure out the new ESPN streaming service to see it.

Written by Daisy Ruth