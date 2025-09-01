Becky Lynch Seemingly Confirms What We're All Wondering After WWE Clash In Paris

On Sunday at WWE Clash In Paris, Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match when his real-life wife and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch shockingly helped him score the victory. While CM Punk was setting up Rollins for the G.T.S near the end of the match, Lynch entered the ring and low-blowed the "Best In The World," allowing Rollins to hit a Curb Stomp for the win. Following the event, many fans began to question if Lynch had officially joined Rollins' faction The Vision after helping him retain the title, and she seemingly confirmed her allegiance to the group on social media.

"We run this business. #TheVision"

Rollins looking to Lynch for assistance came after Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were all unable to be at ringside for the main event. Earlier in the show, Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in singles action, but after the match, he attacked Heyman by locking him in a guillotine, and retrieved his shoes that were stolen by Reed. However, Reigns would be ruthlessly ambushed before leaving the ring, having been Speared by Breakker twice and victim to Reed's Tsunami three times. Due to their actions, Breakker and Reed were ejected from the arena by "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce for the remainder of the show.

Alongside fan speculation about Lynch officially joining The Vision, Punk's real-life partner and former WWE star AJ Lee began to trend online following the event, with many suggesting that the three-time Divas Champion could return to help her husband get revenge on Rollins and Lynch. It's also been reported that WWE's creative team has pitched for Lee to return, which hasn't been dismissed by management like in the past. Big E and Jackie Redmond also discussed the possibility of Lee coming back during the Clash In Paris post-show due to Lynch's actions.