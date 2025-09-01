Backstage Report Addresses Rumors Of Long Awaited WWE Return Of AJ Lee

The ending of Clash in Paris hinted at the possible return of former WWE star AJ Lee, after Seth Rollins and his wife and WWE star Becky Lynch, attacked Lee's husband, CM Punk.

There's been speculation ever since Punk's return to pro wrestling with AEW that Lee could also make her return to the ring. As per "Fightful Select," WWE's creative team has recently pitched many times about her return to WWE as well, and WWE management hadn't dismissed these pitches like in the past. Following Sunday's PLE, the outlet revealed that WWE sources had told them that they hoped that the rumored pitches were about Lee's return, although they pointed out that it's not yet certain that she will make a comeback.

"Fightful" also added that WWE is reportedly not worried about her being away from wrestling for so long, as she looks exactly like she did when she left a decade ago, while her being married to Punk, who also left and returned after a long time away, has eased any of their fears. Lee, whose only in-ring experience came from the TV show "Heels" — which also featured Punk — was reportedly nervous at first during filming, but quickly found her rhythm and picked up where she left off. Lee has expressed how she has no interest in getting back in the ring, and even declined getting in the ring when she became a part of WOW Women of Wrestling, where she had a backstage role. The report from "Fightful" also highlighted how several women stars in AEW and WWE have urged Punk to convince Lee to return.

The Clash in Paris main event was headlined by a fatal four-way match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, where a masked Lynch low-blowed Punk to cost him the title and helped Rollins retain it. This is the first time that Rollins and Lynch have joined forces since 2019.