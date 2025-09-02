Report Claims WWE-Contracted AAA Star Accidentally Struck Young Fan At Recent Show

Though it didn't make headlines at the time, an incident reportedly took place last month at an independent show in Mexico, with AAA star Taurus accidentally striking a young fan in the crowd. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Taurus was first hit by a different fan and the wrestler responded by swinging at the audience member. However, he was said to have missed and hit a young girl instead, with Dave Meltzer stating that the fan who was hit appeared to be around the age of 11 or 12.

The girl was bleeding and received help from on-site medical officials. According to Meltzer, she later posted her video of the situation in an attempt to stop social media rumors that Taurus had hit her on purpose. The girl stated that Taurus and other wrestlers apologized to her, provided her with gifts, and stayed in contact to ensure that she was okay.

The event reportedly took place on August 23 in the Mexican state of Veracruz, with a local promoter bringing in AAA talent and using the company's logo. However, WWE was not involved with the show, though Taurus is one of the AAA stars the company now has under contract, and he wrestled at the recent AAA TripleManía XXXIII. According to their Facebook page, a promotion called CoatzaMania ran an event that day featuring Taurus.

The current Taurus is unrelated to AAA's former Black Taurus, who now wrestles in AEW as The Beast Mortos. It's also not Gran Guerrero, who wrestled as Taurus for several years more than a decade ago. Instead, it's Taurus Ortiz, who until recently wrestled under the name Dick Angelo 3G.