AEW Tag Champ Bandido Shares Initial Reaction After Being Told He Was Teaming With Brody King

Perhaps the most shocking occurrence at AEW Forbidden Door last month saw Bandido and Brody King, known affectionately as Brodido, win the AEW World Tag Team Championship by pinning FTR. The odd-couple pairing has drawn praise for their performances in recent months, but during an interview with Vice, Bandido revealed that there's a reasonable explanation for their natural chemistry.

"We have eight years, nine years now, we know each other," Bandido said. "When somebody [said], 'Hey, you're gonna be with Brody,' I told him, 'Hey, this is our opportunity to show all the people how our relation[ship] is together.' It's crazy. It's amazing!"

Bandido also believes the partnership has benefitted from his fans quickly taking to King and vice versa. AEW viewers might not have known what they were missing before Brodido came together, but Bandido believes that fans now feel like they need the pairing. Similarly, he feels like he's grown accustomed to having the former House of Black member around.

"It's fantastic because he's taking care of my back and I take care of – his back [is] so big, but I can take care of him!"

The AEW star even discussed King's recent collaboration with Adidas, which saw him release a set of boots and regular shoes inspired by his experience in pro wrestling. Bandido asked King for a pair, which he's since begun wearing.

In addition to holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship with King, Bandido is the current Ring of Honor World Champion. He most recently defended that title against Hechicero at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29. Meanwhile, he and King have yet to defend their title after winning it on August 24.