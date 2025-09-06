Former WWE Star Bishop Dyer Will Not Take This Move In Order To Protect Wellbeing

This past November, Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, was released from the company during a round of talent cuts ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. Since his departure, Dyer has competed in multiple independent wrestling promotions such as Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, but the former United States Champion has implemented one specific rule that all of his opponents must follow at this stage of his career.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dyer explained that under no circumstances will he allow anybody to perform a Tombstone Piledriver on him in the ring, stating that he want to prioritize the health of his neck while competing at the age of 40.

"As long as the guy I'm working with I know is safe and going to protect me and not drop me on the back of my neck, my only concern ever is protecting my neck. I got two kids. I want to grow old and play with my kids and I can't do that if I can't walk," Dyer explained. "This is just me, I don't care who you are aside maybe Taker but now I would probably say no to Taker, I'm not taking a Tombstone. Just not going to do it because I'm not in control there. I can hold someone's waist but I can't control if I slip out of their hands or whatever it is. A Tombstone is not something I'm going to allow anybody to do to me."

Dyer also touched on unprotected chair shots to the head, stating that he's not a fan of the dangerous spot and wasn't thrilled to see Brody King take it at AEW Forbidden Door last month, stating that performers should be more mindful when it comes to their wellbeing.

