Bishop Dyer Worries This WWE Star Has Lost Some Personality After Joining Faction

Although Bron Breakker has become one of the most prominent stars in WWE this year after becoming aligned with Seth Rollins and The Vision following WrestleMania 41, his former tag team partner Bishop Dyer, also known as Baron Corbin, has become concerned about one specific aspect of his persona. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dyer explained that Breakker has had less opportunities to display his personality in The Vision and feels WWE is just focused on the intimidating side of his character.

"Right now, he's tailored all badass with this group and Heyman and I'm afraid it kind of cuts some of his personality off because he's a guy who's extremely witty and great timing and very funny. Like the whole Wolfdog thing, like that was him just screwing around and being silly and then it became a thing that worked very well for us and that's why I was like man, don't put him in this group and let him just be him. Let him go, it's going to make him 10 times better, granted learning from Seth every week will be something you can't pay for in terms of getting better but it just gives him more tools in his toolbox to be able to do both."

Despite Dyer being worried about Breakker not being able to showcase his personality, he continues to be one of the most featured and well positioned characters on "WWE Raw" as of late, and likely has a future singles match against Roman Reigns after he injured him at WWE Clash In Paris.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.