Multiple Top WWE Stars Filmed Interacting With Rapper Post Malone At Clash In Paris

Just like the Post Malone song, Seth Rollins had some help in retaining his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash In Paris. Ironically, he and his help, Becky Lynch, later came face-to-face with the actual Post Malone, who sat ringside for the August 31 premium live event.

WWE uploaded footage of their interaction on social media, which shows Rollins and Lynch mocking a cowboy hat-wearing Malone. "Cry about it!" Rollins yelled at the award-winning rapper following his win over CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. "Why don't you go write some sad songs about it, huh? Why don't you go write some heartbreak about it? Don't be jealous, you've never gonna win like that!"

Lynch continued the trash talk by addressing both Malone and country singer Jelly Roll, who also sat front row. "Already a better musician than you two," she said while air-strumming the World Heavyweight Championship belt like a guitar. As Rollins' theme song played in the background, Lynch then added that they both "suck."

Elsewhere at Clash In Paris, Malone had a more positive encounter with former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who shook his hand after defeating "The Maverick" Logan Paul. Backstage, the two also shared an embrace before Cena thanked the rapper for coming out to the international WWE PLE.

Malone and Jelly are currently touring across Europe, with their next stop taking them to the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris on September 3. WWE Clash In Paris and the fallout episode of "WWE Raw" emanated from the same venue.