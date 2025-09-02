John Cena Praises Logan Paul's WWE Clash In Paris Performance

On Sunday, John Cena had his final match in Europe when he faced Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. Cena defeated Paul following two Attitude Adjustments. Following the match, Cena praised the Lyon crowd.

Even though he lost the match, Paul took to Instagram to praise Cena and compared him to Pablo Picasso. He also said he wanted the match against Cena to "prove I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business. Mission accomplished."

During the post-show, Jackie Redmond asked Cena why he gave one of his final matches to "The Maverick". Cena replied that he answered the challenge. "I said 'hey guys, I feel pretty good. I feel like I'm going down swinging. I want to give everything I have to the business. Who wants to step up?'" Cena continued, "And man, I remember somebody giving me an opportunity in Chicago, Illinois. I stepped up and I wasn't ready. And there's a whole lot of people that could've faced Kurt Angle that night, but I was the one who had the stupid bravery to slap him in the face and that's how I started this journey, y'know?"

"So I got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see – and I think the WWE Universe can agree – I see so much potential in him and he's just so good at this. And I will say this, there has never been somebody who has been the marquee in this business that hasn't been borderline unhealthy obsessed. You have to invest your heart and soul. Man, you say it like I'm going at a different level. I'm simply just giving all I have. That's all I've really ever done. I'm glad everyone appreciates it, but I'm just trying to give my heart to the canvas. And tonight, man, if anyone doesn't like Logan Paul that's fine. I got to put some respect on that man."

Following Sunday's match, Cena has just nine appearances left on his retirement tour.