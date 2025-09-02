Logan Paul Grateful To 'Absolute Mastermind' John Cena Following WWE Clash In Paris

John Cena's retirement tour took him to Europe for the final time as his active dates wind down. On Friday, he apologized to the fan he insulted in Lyon, France and said he was "having a bad day". In a promo, he called Paul a "dollar store John Cena". Two days later, he faced Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. A Canadian Destroyer and two Attitude Adjustments put Paul away.

During the post-show with Jackie Redmond and Big E, "The Never-Seen Seventeen" reflected on his final match in Europe. He put over the crowd in Lyon. "We owe everything to the audience, and to have the audience grow over the years, I mean you gotta remember, when I started this whirlwind experience in '02, we had a lot of superstars walk away. We had a lot of injuries. We were pretty lean in some of those towns and they weren't as loud as this and they weren't as excited. But, [this is] a place we could always come where fans would just flock in droves and fill us with excitement... So to be back here is something special."

Paul took to Instagram to reflect on his match with Cena. "The Maverick" stated he wanted the match with Cena to prove that "I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business. Mission accomplished." He went on to compare Cena to Pablo Picasso. "Fair play to John, an absolute mastermind of the craft. He wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints... idk if it'll ever be understood how good he is. Although my hand wasn't raised, I came away with more victories than I can count. Grateful."