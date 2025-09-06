Bully Ray Outlines How WWE Can Truly Get LA Knight Over With Fans

LA Knight may have been in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris, but "The Megastar" has not yet been able to win the big one during his time in WWE. Hall of Famer Bully Ray and TNA's Nic Nemeth discussed how Knight could get over the hurdle he seems to be stuck behind in WWE on "Busted Open Radio," and Bully Ray said he doesn't believe there's enough emotional investment from the crowd in Knight, despite him being a cool, Attitude Era-esque talker.

He said he thinks Knight needs to go through some kind of adversity, like taking an uncomfortable amount of Tsunamis by Bronson Reed, and commented on how "the art of struggle" is lost in wrestling these days. He compared a possible Knight situation to Tommy Dreamer getting over in 1994 after being brutally punished with a Singapore cane by The Sandman.

"It took Tommy Dreamer to get f****** laced with a Singapore cane ten times, shoot Singapore cane shots, and when you got to six, seven, that's when it got [uncomfortable,]" he said. "That's when the arena started to get quiet. Like, 'This is uncomfortable. This is too much. That looks like it really hurts.' And that's when Tommy Dreamer got over... If they want to get LA Knight to that next level, that's what they have to do with him."

Multiple Tsunamis from Reed could still be in Knight's future. Despite Rollins moving on to feud with CM Punk, and reportedly, his wife, AJ Lee, Knight recently tagged with Jey Uso in a main event match against Reed and Bron Breakker.

