Elimination Tag Match To Determine NXT Contenders To WWE Women's Tag Titles

A "WWE NXT" women's tag team is getting a shot at Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and it was announced in a backstage segment by General Manager Ava during Tuesday's show that an elimination tag team match next week will determine just who gets the opportunity.

WWE Women's Speed and North American Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria, The Culling's Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, and Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, alongside NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, met in Ava's office to argue about who deserved the opportunity more. Ava said that the contenders to the tag titles would be determined in an elimination match on "NXT" next week. She didn't specify when the winners would receive their title shot, however.

Flair and Bliss last defended their gold, their first and only title defense thus far, against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on the August 4 episode of "WWE Raw." The pair won the titles from Perez and Rodriguez at SummerSlam.