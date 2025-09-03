Ric Flair Confirms He's Still Under AEW Contract, Reacts To Not Being In New WWE 2K25

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Ric Flair hasn't been a television regular on AEW since Sting's retirement tour, leading many to believe that "The Nature Boy" was released from the promotion. Despite clarifying earlier this year that his absence from AEW television has been because of his health and the fact that Flair is currently on blood thinners, it's been unclear if he's still signed to AEW or just quietly disappeared because of his health.

In a recent interview with "The Escapist," Flair was asked about his exclusion from the latest WWE video game, "WWE 2K25," despite not having been featured in the series since the "WWE 2K22" entry. Flair claimed he wasn't surprised or blindsided by this, and at the same time, made his AEW contract status clear. "I didn't expect to be [in it], as I'm still under contract at AEW. Unless you're on the cover, you don't make any money anyway. Maybe 0.3% or some damn thing!' the veteran said. Additionally, Flair also made it clear that he isn't and has never been a fan of video games. "I've never played video games in my life. I can't play them, I'm terrible. My kids could beat me in one second, so I quit. I'm a bad loser."

While his last prominent AEW appearances were during Sting's final run, this wasn't the last time Flair appeared on AEW television. "The Nature Boy" was last seen on AEW's tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael during an episode of "AEW Collision."