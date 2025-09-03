Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Responds To Report He No-Showed Charity Wrestling Event

Earlier on Wednesday, news emerged that controversial former WWE star Matt Riddle had reportedly no-showed a Global Wrestling Kingdom charity wrestling event in the UK over the weekend. Not only that, but Riddle was also accused of cutting off communication with the promotion in the days leading up to the event, and had thus far refused to return the deposit GWK had provided him.

It didn't take long for Riddle to respond. Taking to X in the early afternoon, Riddle tweeted out "I wish you nothing but the best GWK but stop lying bro." It was a far kinder message than the one he had in the accompanying one minute video, where Riddle laid out the series of events from his point of view.

"I'm going to make this quick," Riddle said. "GWK, the reason I didn't go is because you booked me a flight for Thursday for a show that was happening on Sunday, and you said you were booking meet & greets, other matches and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled, and I was going to sit in a hotel room for two days in London. I told you multiple times I can't do that or wouldn't do that, and [that] I got work for Friday and Saturday, and Thursday. I worked Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

"And I told you I'd fly to London Saturday evening. You said 'You pay for it.' I go 'No. You pay for it. Take it out of my pay. Whatever.' You guys refused. So I flew to Miami and wrestled there. Alright? I never said I wouldn't pay you guys back. That's a lie. Also, this show wasn't a charity event. That's a lie. That's a last second change. You also booked me the worst flight in history. Bro, middle seat? No meal, no checked bag? GWK, this is probably your last run."