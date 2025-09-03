Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Reportedly No-Showed Global Wrestling Kingdom Charity Event
It's safe to say that former WWE star Matt Riddle always seems to have some form of controversy following him around. And that isn't changing this week for the current MLW World Heavyweight Champion, who is in hot water over a show he may have blown off. Cultaholic reports that Riddle no-showed Global Wrestling Kingdom's "A New Kingdom Rises" event in Barnsley, England this past Sunday. Riddle had been scheduled to wrestle Simon Miller; he was subsequently replaced by Grado.
"I got the phone call late Saturday night from Al Snow, Steve Lynskey and Liam the promoter to make the five-hour drive from Ayrshire to Barnsley," Grado said in a statement. "I was a wee bit worried the fans would be upset at me being the replacement as we are completely different wrestlers in more than one way. However, the reaction was incredible and the lads and lassies in the back absolutely burst their arses to give the fans a cracking show. Shout out to Simon Miller for being a tremendous pro also!"
Riddle Complained About Flight And Hotel Accommodations Leading Up To GWK Event
Those associated with GWK claim Riddle had been booked for the charity event, which was raising funds for survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans, through his manager months before. In the lead up to the show, however, Riddle began complaining about both his flight and his hotel accommodations in Barnsley, claiming the former was "too cheap." Attempts to placate Riddle by organizing wrestling seminars to earn him some extra money failed to materialize, and Riddle, who never canceled his booking, didn't fly to the UK days before.
In an email correspondence between Riddle and GWK, Riddle told the promotion he had taken another booking, but could still potentially make the show on Sunday. At that point, however, Riddle never responded to further GWK emails. He proceeded to attend Real American Freestyle's first ever event in Cleveland on Saturday, with reports emerging that he's since expressed interest in joining the organization, and on Sunday was in Boca Raton, Florida, teaming with Stallion Rodgers in a surprise appearance.
Due to Riddle's absence, GWK issued refunds to fans regarding meet-and-greets involving Riddle; the promotion has yet to receive the deposit they gave Riddle for the show. At this time, Riddle has yet to address the matter. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to Global Wrestling Kingdom to confirm details of this report.