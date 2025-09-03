Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Reportedly No-Showed Global Wrestling Kingdom Charity Event

Those associated with GWK claim Riddle had been booked for the charity event, which was raising funds for survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans, through his manager months before. In the lead up to the show, however, Riddle began complaining about both his flight and his hotel accommodations in Barnsley, claiming the former was "too cheap." Attempts to placate Riddle by organizing wrestling seminars to earn him some extra money failed to materialize, and Riddle, who never canceled his booking, didn't fly to the UK days before.

In an email correspondence between Riddle and GWK, Riddle told the promotion he had taken another booking, but could still potentially make the show on Sunday. At that point, however, Riddle never responded to further GWK emails. He proceeded to attend Real American Freestyle's first ever event in Cleveland on Saturday, with reports emerging that he's since expressed interest in joining the organization, and on Sunday was in Boca Raton, Florida, teaming with Stallion Rodgers in a surprise appearance.

Due to Riddle's absence, GWK issued refunds to fans regarding meet-and-greets involving Riddle; the promotion has yet to receive the deposit they gave Riddle for the show. At this time, Riddle has yet to address the matter. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to Global Wrestling Kingdom to confirm details of this report.