The Rare WWE Moment Where Brock Lesnar Couldn't Keep A Straight Face

Brock Lesnar is one of the last WWE stars fans ever see crack a smile, with his intimidating persona and ruthless in-ring style usually keeping him from grinning ear-to-ear. However, there are very few segments where Lesnar couldn't help but smirk or laugh, and none was more memorable than his iconic promo with R-Truth.

During an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2020, R-Truth interrupted Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, as the 24/7 Champion to hilariously declare that he would be entering the Royal Rumble that year. "The Beast" was already beginning to smile following the announcement, but he completely broke character when Truth threatened to throw Heyman over the top rope in the Royal Rumble, despite the ECW legend not being in the match. Lesnar only continued to laugh when Truth withdrew his entry into the Rumble, but still decided to F-5 him at the end of the segment.

Later that year, Truth revealed to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT that he was challenged to make Lesnar laugh during the promo, stating that multiple people backstage engaged in a bet to see if he could make the seven-time WWE Champion break character. Additionally, Lesnar had no idea what Truth was going to say during the segment and was unaware that the bet was taking place, which the 24/7 Champ thought was a mistake. Nevertheless, Truth would disclose his conversation with Lesnar after the promo, and considers the segment some of the best work of his career.

"After that segment is over, we're in the back, and Brock was laughing, he said, 'Bro, we got to do something together. There's something there. I don't know what is, but there's something there.' We left it there, but I know we can always pick it up. That was one of the highest moments of my career, right there."

