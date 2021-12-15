On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, R-Truth spoke about what life will be like after he hangs up his wrestling gear. The 53-time 24/7 Champion spoke about what his goal is for after retirement and why he’d love to stick with WWE even after he ends his in-ring career.

“I definitely want to stick around here and help with creative, with anything Vince wants to give me to do,” R-Truth said. “He knows me man, I’m easy going. I make it happen, you make it happen. That’s how this business is, that’s how life is. You give it to me and I’ll build it and I’ll make it.”

R-Truth also spoke about his moment on Monday Night RAW with Brock Lesnar before the Royal Rumble in 2020. The 49-year-old came out to announce he was in the Rumble match after Lesnar declared he’d be the first entrant in the match, but Truth stated he declared because he had thought Paul Heyman was in the match, not Lesnar. Truth mentioned how he was told by people in WWE to try and make Lesnar laugh during the segment, and spoke about his exchange with Brock after the segment backstage.

“The thing about that was they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say,” R-Truth said. “I’m like, I don’t know, I feel like personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say and they’re like, ‘No, no, no Truth, we’ve got a bet going. We want to see if you can make him laugh, if you can pop Brock. I said I can make him laugh but I want him to laugh in a happy way, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want him to turn into Brock – Brock out there. I agreed to it. When I went out there, I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in.

“I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought that I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could not to laugh because laughing is affectionate and you’ll start somebody else to start laughing. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in as much as I could, that was one of my best moments right there. When we got to the back, Brock hugged me, man, and he was like, ‘you’re funny, you’re funny.’ It was a good moment, a good TV segment.”

Truth spoke this past week about his 24/7 Championship segments and revealed which one was the most painful to experience. He also mentioned the origins of his name and why Stephanie McMahon was the person to come up with “R-Truth”.

