Matt Hardy Thinks Former WWE Women's Champion Is Paying Homage To Him

Former TNA World Champion Matt Hardy has had a lot of personas over the years, none more popular than his "Broken" version, which saw Hardy create an entire mythology around his house, The Hardy Compound, and wrestle a series of cinematic matches that featured magic, cameos, and lawnmowers. Now Hardy thinks former WWE Women's Champion Bayley is beginning to show "Broken" characteristics in her recent vignettes.

"I have seen some of it...She had a premonition," Hardy exclaimed on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" recently. "Are we getting Broken Bayley?"

When Hardy's co-host confirmed that the character seemed to be paying homage to Hardy's "Broken" run, Hardy was intrigued.

"I'm curious to see her rendition...There may very well be [room in the Broken Universe] for Bayley," Hardy said. While Hardy isn't technically with WWE at present, the former United States Champion is currently in TNA Wrestling with his brother Jeff, and WWE's partnership with TNA has meant that the Hardys have been able to return to WWE programming on shows like "WWE NXT," though Hardy has seemingly returned to a less "Broken" persona. The duo are set to face The Dudley Boys one last time at TNA Bound For Glory in October.

Bayley has been dealing with the various sides of her personality in the vignettes, hearing voices from her Hugger persona from the 2010s, as well as her more villainous role, playfully dubbed "Aunt Pam" by many, from the 2020s. While she hasn't quite taken the vignettes to the surreal extremes that Hardy did, the influences are apparent.