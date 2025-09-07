Konnan Says This AEW Star Is Respectful But 'Not Entertaining'

Konnan has been paying close attention to AEW. On a recent "Keepin' It 100," Konnan assessed the prospects of two of AEW's young stars: Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

"Daniel Garcia, I don't understand. It looked like, at one point, he was going to feud with MJF and be the next big thing...I don't know, bro," Konnan said. "The booking to me is very weird with Daniel Garcia."

Konnan's co-host pointed out that Garcia has had "start-and-stop" momentum in AEW, as anytime he starts to show some personality or backstory, he's immediately relegated to the background. The discussion quickly pivoted to Wheeler Yuta, and Konna could not hold back his feelings about The Death Riders' young lion.

"I'm not a Yuta way in any way, shape, or form," Konnan continued, saying that he has nothing personal against the former ROH Pure Champion. "He's a very respectful guy when I met him, so it's hard to bury people like that, but he's not entertaining; he means nothing, and as much as they keep pushing, people have not accepted or looked at him like a star."

Konnan might not be happy with Yuta, but Yuta is certainly happy with his position in AEW, recently saying that wrestling alongside so many of his wrestling idols was like a "fever dream." Garcia is also optimistic about his own future, as the 26-year-old former TNT Champion thinks that he still has plenty of time left to fulfill the potential that so many AEW fans see in him.