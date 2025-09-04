AEW Releases Exclusive Video Of Taz Being Inducted Into Hardcore Hall Of Fame

AEW is in the middle of a residency at the famous 2300 Arena, the former home to Extreme Championship Wrestling. The promotion is using the opportunity to pay homage to one of their broadcasters, former ECW World Champion Taz. Along with being a wrestling venue, 2300 is home to The Hardcore Hall of Fame, celebrating the stars of the ultraviolent style that was popularized there in the 90s.

AEW released a video of Taz's banner being unfurled in the arena to signal his induction into The Hall. Taz was welcomed to the arena by AEW President Tony Khan, who signaled for the banner to be unfurled, and then Taz said a quick thank you.

"I'm gonna keep this brief...I wanna say thank you to everybody here. I gotta say, for so many years...as a New York Guy, Philadelphia opened up their arms to a New York Guy, which I'll never forget that," Taz said. He thanked Khan, the company, and the venue. "I'm very humbled, and I appreciate it, Tony. Thank you very much."

The celebration had initially been slated to be part of the actual broadcast of last Saturday's "Collision," and then moved to "AEW Dynamite," but Taz did not want his honor to take away television time from any of the AEW roster, and requested that Khan do the celebration before "Dynamite." The former ECW World Television Champion made guest appearances in the company's first year, before officially beginning his AEW tenure in January of 2020. Besides the induction, Taz is also celebrating the AEW return of his son, Hook, who returned from an injury hiatus at the start of the Philadelphia residency.