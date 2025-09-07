Ric Flair Talks John Cena Winning 17th WWE Title, What He'll Do After Retirement Tour

For many years, John Cena and Ric Flair shared the record for the most world title reigns in WWE history. At WWE WrestleMania 41, that changed as John Cena defeated "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes to claim his record-breaking 17th world title. Despite now being eclipsed, Flair remains thrilled about Cena's accomplishment.

"I love it. I think the world of John," Flair told eScapist Magazine.

Cena's milestone reign spanned over 100 days before coming to an end at the hands of Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. During it, Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton and CM Punk. Looking ahead, he will fulfill the remaining dates of his retirement tour, which reportedly includes a match against Brock Lesnar, without a title. Upon the tour's conclusion in December, Flair believes Cena will stay true to his word of hanging up his wrestling boots — or in this case, sneakers — for good.

"He is making so damn much money in the movies right now. He doesn't need to do anything," Flair said. "I hope that he'll walk away and stay away. Wrestling is very addictive. When you've done it as long as John has, over 20 years, it's hard to change your way of life. But he already has, because he's taken big lapses of time off. And he is very happily married, his wife is lovely. They're building a new home here in Tampa. So I see John periodically, but I can't say enough nice things about John Cena. He's a wonderful person."