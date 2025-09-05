AEW's Taz Lays Out Reasons For Not Wanting Hardcore HOF Induction Aired On Dynamite

Following the revelation that AEW commentator Taz would be inducted into the Hardcore Hall Of Fame in the moments that followed the August 27 edition of "AEW Dynamite", the induction was set to be held on the August 30 episode of "AEW Collision". This was subsequently pushed back to be part of this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", but ultimately ended up occurring ahead of the show instead.

"Nah...as per my request no need to have it on tv," Taz explained on X as he addressed the reason for the celebration taking place ahead of "Dynamite" when asked by a fan. "We have lots of current in ring wrestlers that should get the tv time...this isn't about me, it's 2025...I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyones tv time. Not how I'm wired."

"So you are disagreeing with they would call "my moment" and how I prefer to have it done? Haha...come on!" Taz wrote in another post on X in response to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer saying that he disagreed with Taz's decision. "People watching programming much different than years ago. People can still see it. It's all online...I NEVER want to take tv time from anyone that's still bumping or younger than me...that's just how I feel for a long time...and that ain't changing. No ego or insecurities for me!"

AEW will be holding next Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" from the 2300 Arena as their residency continues, as well as a live episode of "Collision" this coming Saturday and a "Collision" taping next Thursday.