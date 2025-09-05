New Report Clarifies AEW PPV Distribution, All Out To Have 'Alternate Pre-Show'

Earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that its pay-per-views are finally able to stream live on HBO Max, beginning with AEW All Out on September 20. HBO Max subscribers can purchase the PPVs at a discounted rate of $39.99. Elsewhere, a new report indicates that wrestling fans can still purchase and view AEW PPVs at regular price on other platforms.

According to Fightful Select, despite AEW heavily promoting HBO Max as a pay-per-view carrier, the events, including All Out, will continue to be available through existing partners — Amazon Prime, YouTube, Triller international, PPV.com, and traditional cable providers — as well. Moving forward, though, HBO Max is expected to be the primary host platform that AEW advertises in relation to their pay-per-views.

All Out will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with a special 3pm ET start time. Prior to that, AEW has announced a Tailgate Brawl, a pre-show event that Fightful says will be exclusive to HBO Max subscribers and Warner Bros. Discovery platforms. Non-subscribers won't be left in the dark, however, as an "alternate pre-show" will reportedly be available for them at the same time. The details of this alternative event have to be revealed; meanwhile, the Tailgate Brawl, which starts at 2pm ET, is set to include some matches.

So far, three matches have been confirmed for All Out. Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against the recently-returned Riho. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) will also be in action when they face Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona). Canada natives Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will collide with FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler).