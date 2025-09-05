Ronda Rousey: I Refused To Tap In WWE, Only Shayna Baszler Was Allowed To Submit Me

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey has opened up about her pro wrestling career in the most sweeping interview she's done since leaving the industry. Speaking to "The Lapsed Fan," Rousey revealed that she mostly refused to lose via submission, specifically naming Becky Lynch as someone the company had pitched to tap her out.

"It was proposed that I tap out to her armbar at Survivor Series," Rousey said. "I said, 'My mother would disown me.' Anytime anyone's actually arm-barred me in real life, I've just let them dislocate it and I limp-arm out. That's why my ligaments are all f***ed up in this arm."

Rousey was supposed to face Lynch at Survivor Series in 2018, but the match didn't take place due to Lynch suffering a broken nose in the angle that helped skyrocket her popularity. They went on to take part in a Triple Threat, also involving Charlotte Flair, at WWE WrestleMania 35 the following year.

There was one specific performer that Rousey agreed to tap out to: Shayna Baszler. The two were longtime friends, and Rousey's second WWE run ended with a match against Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

"That's how I wanted to go out so that's how I went out, but I didn't tap out," Rousey continued. "I let her choke me out."

After two distinct runs with the company, Rousey left WWE after that SummerSlam match. Apart from a few independent appearances and one match for Tony Khan's Ring of Honor, that seemingly marked the end of Rousey's wrestling career, unless she decides to return for another run in the future.

