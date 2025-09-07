Sol Ruca Wishes She Could Wrestle WWE HOFer

On July 13, in-ring talents of the past, present, and future collided at WWE Evolution, the company's second-ever all-women's premium live event. Sol Ruca emerged as a representative for "WWE NXT," competing in a four-way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus represented WWE's former eras. At a future event, Ruca hopes to cross paths with another Hall of Famer.

While appearing on "Ten Count Media," Ruca identified Michelle McCool as her dream opponent from WWE's past. McCool last competed in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, in which she eliminated the likes of Tamina and Nia Jax (the latter of whom with some help). Prior to that, she also took part in the 2018 and 2022 Royal Rumbles as well as a 20-woman battle royal at the inaugural Evolution event.

In 2025, McCool took her place in the WWE Hall of Fame, with runs as WWE Women's and Divas Champion backing her legacy. Also in 2025, Ruca now reigns as both the NXT Women's North American and WWE Women's Speed Champion.

When asked if Evolution should be a yearly event for WWE, Ruca supported the idea, but admitted that she wouldn't be turned off if it didn't pan out that way. "I feel like it could go either way," she said. "I mean, with what Triple H said, I don't think we necessarily need to have an all-women's card or an all women's pay-per-view. However, I don't think it hurts either. And I mean, if I'm on it, hell yeah. I would love to again. So I'm a bit indifferent. I'm here for it, but if not, like I'm not going to have too strong of an opinion on that."

