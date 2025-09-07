Ronda Rousey Reflects On Complicated Legacy Of Late WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

There has been no shortage of commentary from the wrestling and pop culture worlds surrounding the life and times of the late Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, since his death in late July. Former WWE superstar and UFC Hall of Famer is the latest to chime in, reflecting on a few personal interactions she had with Hogan during her career on the latest episode of "The Lapsed Fan."

Asked what Hogan did in the ring to impress her, Rousey centered on his story-based approach to matches as opposed to high spot after high spot and recalled advice he once gave her in person. "One word of advice that he gave me," Rousey said, "was 'Keep your boots on the ground, kid.' He was basically telling me don't go out there and do a bunch of crazy s*** because you need to preserve your body. I think he was more of [the type to ask] 'How do I tell a story by doing as little, physically, as possible?'"

Rousey also remembered former WWE producer Brian Kendrick giving her a tape of a match between Hogan and The Undertaker as a study tool. "He basically did nothing," she recalled. "But to be able to get Undertaker to take a knee, you know what I mean? To be knocked down for the first time ever, he didn't have to do a crazy spot for that."