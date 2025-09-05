Tommy Dreamer: John Cena's Match At WWE Clash In Paris Made Me Double Check This Stat

Following his critically acclaimed match with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, 17-time world champion John Cena delivered another praised performance when he took on "The Maverick" Logan Paul at WWE Clash In Paris. According to WWE alum Tommy Dreamer, it was so good that he had to double check a certain statistic.

"John Cena put on a wonderful performance. John Cena, I literally had to go up and look up his age," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Another match, him and Cody, perhaps one of the greatest John Cena matches of all time. I would say Logan Paul would be about two or three for John Cena performances. Excellent match. One of Logan Paul's better matches of his career. The two guys brought it, exciting, pulled off a lot of moves. The crowd heat was awesome.

"John Cena did some moves that I've never seen him do before," he continued. "I've never seen him do AJ Styles' Styles Clash. I've also never seen him do Christopher Daniels' Angel's Wings. He should have just thrown in there the Samoa Joe Muscle Buster and he would have done every TNA classic match for that when they had their epic battle."

Amidst their battle at Clash In Paris, Paul dodged multiple Attitude Adjustment attempts from Cena, though the in-ring veteran was still able to land three of them to eventually put away Paul for good. Cena is currently 48 years old, with less than 10 dates remaining on his retirement tour, which is set to wrap up in December. In comparison, Paul is 30 and just three years into his professional wrestling career.

