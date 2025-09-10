AEW's Bishop Kaun Pulls Back The Curtain On Origins Of Gates Of Agony

The Gates of Agony have been on the AEW roster for just over three years at the time of writing, but it's only now that Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona have been getting more of the spotlight. Now paired up with Ricochet, Kaun and Liona have become focal points of the AEW tag team and trios divisions in recent months, and many people see big things for the two men after many years grinding on the undercard.

But how did the Gates of Agony come together? During a recent appearance on "LiMPiN AiNT EASY," Kaun explained that the team was born out of opportunity as both men knew what was on the line for them if things worked out. "If we're going to be in this tag team, this is what we've got to do, we've got to become best friends today." Kaun and Liona did in fact become very close friends almost immediately as they talked every day, and travelled together whenever they could. With that said, the bond between the two men was their way of getting a real chance in AEW, which they would eventually get in 2022.

"We had this meeting with Tony [Khan], got signed that day, and then I think we chilled at home for like six months...but I get it. Like they were trying to plan stuff and get everything in order, and then we eventually debuted at the new Ring of Honor with Tully [Blanchard], which was cool because Tully lived maybe 20 minutes from where I lived in San Antonio, and again, to me, this is another opportunity of 'okay, one of the Four Horsemen, one of the greatest of all time, this guy's in my corner...'"

While the partnership with Tully Blanchard didn't last long as the WWE Hall of Famer would leave AEW and ROH shortly after, Kaun and Liona would get another opportunity that would ultimately prove to be very fruitful as they were paired with Prince Nana and Brian Cage as part of The Embassy, which would evolve into the Mogul Embassy with Swerve Strickland as the faction leader.

