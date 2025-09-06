Triple H Posts Footage Of AJ Lee Signing Fresh WWE Contract Before SmackDown Return

AJ Lee made her long anticipated return to WWE on "SmackDown" last night, helping defend her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch's physical assault. The moment shared an uncanny resemblance to Punk's return to wrestling in AEW in that it was wrestling's worst-kept secret.

From the opening of the show, the fans in Chicago were chanting Lee's name, waiting for her music to hit. Plus, the fact that Becky Lynch's promo segment with CM Punk was scheduled to main event the show clued fans in even more to what was going to happen.

Along with his famous pointing photo in front of the WWE logo in Gorilla position, Triple H shared a behind-the-scenes clip on "X" of Lee signing her new contract with WWE. The former multi-time champion was dressed in all black, presumably to remain hidden backstage before her appearance. The two exchanged a few words and Lee noted she was happy to be back.

The most likely first match back for Lee will be teaming alongside her husband at the first ever ESPN-WWE event WrestlePalooza against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

This dream match scenario would capitalize on the natural chemistry between the real-life couples while delivering a marquee attraction for the groundbreaking ESPN partnership. It's wild to think that despite the impact both women have had on WWE programming, Lee and Lynch have never crossed paths in their careers.

It will be interesting to see Lee mix it up with the current crop of women's wrestlers, many of whom she inspired. Her return has already sent shockwaves through social media.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Paul Levesque's X Account podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.