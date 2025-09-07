Tony Khan Provides 'Bill Watts Explanation' For MJF's AEW Rivals Attending His Wedding

On Friday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Alicia Atout married in a ceremony on Long Island, with several of their friends and All Elite Wrestling colleagues celebrating with them. A particular guest has raised some eyebrows, however.

Images from MJF's wedding have circulated across social media, revealing AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page as one of the guests. Page, of course, battled MJF in a bloody championship match just two weeks prior at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and may very well meet him in the ring again given that MJF possesses a contract for another guaranteed world title opportunity. With this in mind, some fans have questioned if Page and MJF should have been photographed together in such a celebratory setting. One pundit even joked that former WCW EVP Bill Watts, known for his old-school wrestling mentality, likely would have fined Page and MJF for "exposing the business."

AEW President Tony Khan has since provided an explanation that might have just appeased Watts. "Alicia is a great person, and the fan favorites came to support her on her big night. Now that's a Bill Watts explanation," Khan wrote on X before promoting the then-upcoming episode of "AEW Collision."

Atout officially joined AEW in June 2024 as a backstage interviewer and correspondent. Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara stated that his wedding attendance was primarily linked to her as his wife Tay Melo was good friends with Atout, meaning he came as Melo's plus one.

Page wasn't the only on-screen rival to show up to MJF's wedding as the likes of Daniel Garcia, Darby Allin, and Jeff Jarrett also appeared.