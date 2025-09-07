Bully Ray Says 'Bravo' To WWE For Subtle Touch On Raw

While most of CM Punk's "WWE Raw" outing saw him trading barbs with Becky Lynch last week, Seth Rollins also briefly appeared to invite "The Second City Saint" to meet him on the entrance ramp. When Punk tried to accept, however, Lynch blocked Punk's path, allowing Rollins to walk away before Punk could even leave the ring. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray heaped praise for a small detail within this exchange.

"Lo and behold, out through the entranceway, through the Gorilla position, comes Seth Rollins with no music. Bravo, WWE, bravo," Ray said. "Music sucks unless it's your official entrance. I don't need music on run-ins. I don't need music on interruptions. I get the old-school mentality of that's how we create stars, but it also does not make sense and it gets very confusing at times. I love the raw feeling. I love the organic feeling of Becky seeing her husband walk out and there Seth is just waving. 'Hi Punk, how you doing?'

"You let the vocal reaction of the crowd be the music," he continued. "You let the hum, the roar, or the excitement of the crowd dictate to you what's going on. I really liked that they did not use music for Seth Rollins coming out last night."

Though Rollins emerged with no entrance music, fans in the Paris La Defense Arena still sang the melody of it from memory. In the moments following, Rollins mockingly waved and extended his aforementioned invitation to an unamused Punk. Lynch slapped Punk shortly after, prompting his wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee to return four days later to retaliate on his behalf of "WWE SmackDown."

