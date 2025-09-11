WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Still Holds Out Hope For Seeing This Massive Dream Match

One of pro wrestling's biggest dream matches — The Rock vs. Roman Reigns — almost came to fruition at WWE WrestleMania 40. Due to a massive wave of support for Cody Rhodes, however, WWE famously pivoted to Reigns vs. Rhodes instead, with the former defending the Undisputed WWE Championship. On a recent edition of "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield expressed his hope for Reigns vs. Rock to still take place, specifically at next year's WrestleMania event in Las Vegas.

"People have been wanting that forever," JBL said. "It's not like it's a finite window there, but The Rock is not young, so he needs to do it. He may have another five or ten years of doing stuff. He's in incredible shape. He still looks better than all of us. He looks better now than I did at my peak. I'm not going to say anything bad; he is older, though. I think he needs to get it done, and I think this is the perfect opportunity to do it.

"They want to break a record and Rock's all about breaking records. So is Roman, by the way. That's important to these guys. It was important to me. It's important to anybody who's on top. You want to say, 'Hey, I did this. I set the attendance record there. I set the WrestleMania record.' That's important to people, so I hope they do."

As a part of WWE's pivot, The Rock teamed with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40. The Rock pinned Rhodes in the tag bout, thus securing the stipulation of Bloodline Rules for the Undisputed WWE Championship match that pitted Reigns against Rhodes. Reigns and Rock later reunited on the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," where the latter placed the Ula Fala around the former's neck.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.