AJ Lee Breaks Silence On WWE Return Ahead Of Monday's Raw

After 10 years, AJ Lee made her return on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," with rumors indicating that she and CM Punk will team up against fellow husband and wife duo Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month. Lee is set for her next appearance on tonight's "WWE Raw," but before that, the wrestler took to X to share her first public reaction to her return.

You've had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos. pic.twitter.com/WgFogjo9sy — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) September 8, 2025

Lee has supporters across many different demographics, but as a mental health advocate and fan of alternative music, Lee seems to be giving an affectionate shout-out to the more counter-culture members of her fanbase. Since leaving WWE in 2015, Lee (whose real name is AJ Mendez) has become an author of works such as "Crazy Is My Superpower" and a comic series called "Day of the Dead Girl."

Since even before Punk made his return to WWE nearly two years ago, the wrestler has been engaged in a rivalry with Rollins, and the issues between the two have been just about constant throughout 2025. Lynch interfered in a four-way match at WWE Clash in Paris, attacking Punk to ensure Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship and continuing to physically assault him in the days after. This led to Lee coming to Punk's aid on Friday's "SmackDown."

Lee signed a contract with WWE that same night. It's not yet clear how long she'll be sticking around, but based on her own words and a backstage report on Lee's return, the match against Rollins and Lynch won't be a one-off.