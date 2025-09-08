AJ Styles Reacts To Massive Ovation At WWE Raw In Paris

WWE fans in Paris are not shy about showing their affection to the roster. While this can sometimes manifest in terrifying crowds, like the ones that hounded Rhea Ripley and Sheamus, it also leads to awe-inspiring ovations, like the one AJ Styles received during the company's recent European tour, where he faced WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on an episode of "Raw."

"I have had something [like that]. It was in Lyon, France," Styles said in a backstage video, noting that he didn't get to appreciate his reception at last year's Backlash event. "Tonight, I got to soak it in, close my eyes, and just take mental images that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Man, I didn't realize...how much AJ Styles was loved, and that means a lot. It's not just like 'Hey, he wrestles for the WWE.' They appreciate the work that I put in for the past...two and a half decades, and man, that means a lot. I did something right in this business. Not everything. Tonight showed me I did what it takes to get the love and support I need...I needed that."

Styles's future in WWE is currently up in the air. The former WWE Champion posted a cryptic image of an AJ Styles-themed hourglass with the time running out. There has been speculation that Styles could end up elsewhere, either AEW or the independent and convention circuit, when his WWE deal expires. However, Styles has also been adamant that a retirement could be in the future, as he wants to spend more time with his family. Styles deal does not expire until February 2026.