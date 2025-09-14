GUNTHER: Meet The Ring General's Wife

Although former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is widely recognized as one of the best in-ring talents in professional wrestling today, many often forget that his wife, Jinny Sandhú, had a successful career of her own, having become one of the most well-known English wrestlers during the late 2010s.

Sandhú first began her in-ring career in PROGRESS Wrestling 11 years ago, with her unique gimmick and her technical style between the ropes eventually leading her to become a two-time PROGRESS Women's Champion. After spending 5 years wrestling in other independent wrestling promotions, Sandhú had the opportunity to compete in the WWE Mae Young Classic in 2018, where she lost to current AEW star Toni Storm in the first round. The following year, Sandhú would sign a contract with "WWE NXT UK," earning several championship opportunities during her time there and sharing the ring with current main roster talent like Rhea Ripley, Piper Niven and Lyra Valkyria. However, despite GUNTHER also being a massive star in "WWE NXT UK," Sandhú originally met "The Ring General" on the British independent scene.

After a full year of inactivity, Sandhú was unfortunately forced to retire from professional wrestling in 2023 after suffering a severe concussion. The "Fashionista" wrestled her final match against Amale on an episode of "WWE NXT UK," but her stint with the company didn't end there, as she would host "WWE The Run-In" alongside Trent Seven, a show dedicated to interviewing major WWE stars and discussing current on-screen storylines.

In 2022, GUNTHER and Sandhú tied the knot in a private ceremony, but held another wedding with family and friends in London, England, the following year. In December 2023, the couple welcomed their first child and have since purchased a home together in Cambridge, England.