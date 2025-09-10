Eric Bischoff Calls These AEW Stars 'Fragile' Over Reaction To Jake Hager Remarks

Former AEW, WWE, and MMA star Jake Hager recently made his feelings on his time in Tony Khan's company known on an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" where he spoke about everything from making it a point to say "f*** Tony Khan" everyday to a behind-the-scenes talent meeting following CM Punk's departure. When talking about the meeting, Hager brought FTR, Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, into the conversation and insinuated the pair skipped a taping. FTR shot back at Hager, complete with receipts, on social media, and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff called the team "fragile" on his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"It just makes me laugh. Fragile. There's Dax and Cash. 'Oh my god, he said my name,'" Bischoff said. "This fragility in professional wrestling has got to stop. By posting that reaction, you're going to fire those internet trolls up even more... Keep your character alive in social media, guys. It'll serve you well. This dancing back and forth between your fragile self and your tough guy image is not good. It's just not doing you any good."

Wheeler posted a screenshot of a conversation he had directly with Hager following the former AEW talent's comments on the podcast going viral on social media. He told Hager that him saying "I think" then actually saying his and Hardwood's names "made them look like a*******."

"We're a*******, but we show up for work," Wheeler told Hager, who apologized.

FTR and the former "WWE Raw" General Manager have traded barbs back and forth before. Harwood once called Bischoff "stalkerish" on social media for his criticisms of Khan, and said he knows it's Bischoff's "gimmick" to "bury AEW."

