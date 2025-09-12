AEW Star MVP Details Getting Into Wrestling After Time In Prison

AEW's MVP has narrated his journey from jail to becoming a pro wrestler, and how a few individuals helped him develop a love for it.

MVP, on his "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast, revealed that he only started learning wrestling after being released from jail, and that his interest in it grew when he was in prison.

"I didn't start studying wrestling till I got out," he said. "I remember, they had — the I think WWF used to come on like Sundays at noon or something, or it was like the half-hour TV version — and it would cut right into count time. So we had this one officer who was super cool. He would try to let us watch as much as he could and was like, 'All right, guys. TV's got to go off now. You got to do count.' So I was watching the Lex Express and Lex Luger slam Yokozuna on the battleship, you know, and then I hadn't seen wrestling until I got to work release."

The former WWE star recalled watching ECW during his time in prison, and how everyone else was forced to watch it when he tuned into the wrestling channel.

"So they'd put us all in the day room, and then I'd put on ECW. And there was a rule back then in the Florida prison system that if a program was already in progress, you couldn't change the channel," said the AEW star.