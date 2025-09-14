Why Bully Ray Says WWE SmackDown Star Giulia Is In 'Interesting Territory'

Giulia made a massive debut at "NXT" No Mercy last September, confronting then NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez to the delight of wrestling fans everywhere. Now, a year removed from her WWE debut, Giulia reigns as the WWE Women's United States Champion. However, her run on the main roster has lacked the enthusiasm she carried with her on "NXT."

Bully Ray co-hosted an episode of "Busted Open Radio," and discussed Giulia's current positioning on the main roster, and the crowd reaction to her recent win over Mia Yim on "SmackDown."

"That was one of the matches that the Chicago crowd had zero interest in," Ray said. "Giulia is in some interesting territory. Remember when Giulia first hit the scene, I told you about my concerns for her adjusting to this style. I think Giulia did well in "NXT," I think Giulia definitely has the look, she definitely has the "it" factor, but I still think she's finding her way here. The strap around her waist hasn't really done anything tremendously for her, and I still think she's trying to find her way."

The tag team legend went on to compare Giulia's position with that of another women's wrestler who had a lot of momentum going her way.

"It seems like Giulia and Stephanie [Vaquer] definitely got put on the back burner a little bit, not positive why. But those are two women that I really want to see flourish on the main roster."

Giulia still has time to find her footing on the main roster. With the right story behind her, she could realize her potential as the global superstar that many expect her to be by the time her career is over.

