AJ Lee Theme Song Vocalist Responds To Her WWE Return

When AJ Lee returned to wrestling for the first time in 10 years on "WWE SmackDown" last week, the crowd in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago erupted when her iconic theme song "Let's Light It Up" hit the speakers. American pop star Kari Kimmel is the artist behind the entrance theme, and ahead of Lee's return to "WWE Raw" on Monday, the songwriter took to social media to comment on hearing "Let's Light It Up" for the first time in a decade in WWE.

"AJ Lee is back! And yep... That's still me on the theme song. I sang "Let's Light it Up" over a decade ago, and it's so awesome to hear it lighting up the arena again! Grateful to be a part of something so iconic."

During "Raw" last night, Lee's in-ring return was confirmed when it was announced that she would team with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The feud between Punk and Rollins has been personal ever since the "Best In The World" returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023, but emotions reached a new high when Lynch helped Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash In Paris. While Punk had Rollins set up for the GTS, Lynch surprisingly appeared and hit Punk with a low-blow, allowing Rollins to secure the victory. However, Lynch belittling and slapping Punk on "Raw" the following week was seemingly the last straw, causing Lee to come to her husband's aid last Friday.