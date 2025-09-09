Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Unexpected AJ Styles Promo On WWE Raw

Ahead of his match with El Grande Americano last night on "WWE Raw," AJ Styles cut a heated promo during a commercial break in front of the live audience in Milwaukee, which left many fans questioning if "The Phenomenal One" had gone off-script. Styles claimed that he has no friends watching his back for the first time in his career and that "Somebody doesn't want me here," indicating that there have been ongoing frustrations between him and the company. However, WWE has since uploaded Styles' pipebomb to their YouTube channel, and according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the promotion has created a storyline around Styles' contract expiring early next year.

"They're doing a Twitter, social media storyline," Meltzer said. "The word is out, his contract is up in February and whatever the situation is, you know obviously it happened on television. It's not a shoot okay, but they're doing some kind of storyline ... it was during the commercial, so now people are going like 'It wasn't scripted,' so I don't know what the angle is but it's a unique angle that they are working on. Something to do with his contract being up. I don't know how much longer he's going to go, cause when he signed a new deal, it was a short term deal. So that tells me that when he signed the deal that he wasn't planning on wrestling much longer. So it may be a way to maybe call attention to farewell stuff."

Three days ago, Styles posted a photo of an hourglass to social media to insinuate that his time is running out in the ring. Additionally, Styles promised earlier this year that he will be retiring from professional wrestling when he turns 50 years old, but whether he finishes his career in WWE or elsewhere remains to be seen.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.