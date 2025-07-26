5 WWE Stars AJ Styles Needs To Face Before He Retires

In professional wrestling, there is only one person that will forever be undefeated, and that person, is Father Time. Never will he ever be left looking at the lights, and even the strongest and most popular stars will end up eating the pin or forced to succumb to the idea of retirement. "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles is one of the few WWE Superstars who, while he has been putting up a good fight in recent years, is edging closer and closer to leaving his boots and gloves in the ring and leaving the world of wrestling behind.

Styles has been very open about potentially retiring in the next few years. In 2024, he admitted that "the finish line is somewhere in the future," and that being away from his family is a major reason why he wants to stop wrestling, because he's already missed so many major events in their lives since debuting 27 years ago. The former WWE Champion signed a one-year extension with WWE earlier this year, and despite many fans on social media believing that he will eventually jump to AEW, especially considering he was pitched to be a part of the company when it started in 2019, Styles looks like he will be wrapping up his career within the walls of WWE.

This begs the question of who should Styles face before he bids farewell to the squared circle. There are numerous names from outside of WWE who would all be perfect for a Styles retirement run, from Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe in AEW, to the new TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, who Styles personally gave his own personal congratulations to at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 20. However, we're going to stick to the WWE roster for this one because there's already plenty of choice.

So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey to Gainesville, Georgia, home to one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, to list five WWE Superstars who AJ Styles should wrestle one-on-one before he retires.