Bobby Roode Provides Update On His WWE Future Following Injury
WWE star Bobby Roode has talked about his neck injury which has put him on the shelf, revealing that he suffered the injury in TNA over a decade ago.
Roode, in a recent appearance on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, discussed the injury and how it happened.
"A lot of wear and tear over the years," said Roode about his injury. "I can kind of relate it back to almost 10 years to the day that I got reinjured. It was just a weird circumstance. I was in a match with Rob Van Dam and just something happened, I don't know what it was. It wasn't his fault, wasn't my fault it was just ... something happened."
Roode said the injury happened when RVD performed a twisting leg drop on him during a match. He stated that he and the Hall of Famer had worked several live events, performing the same move without a hitch. But on the aforementioned day, something went awry and his leg went numb.
"Rob and I worked together for a month at least on doing Live Events, doing this exact same thing and just so happened to be on pay-per-view that this happened. My leg went numb for what felt like a minute and a half, two minutes. It felt like my leg I had no feeling in my leg," said Roode.
He worked through the injury despite having no strength in his wrists, and the injury went away. But a decade later, the injury reappeared during Roode's match against Omos in WWE, when he landed wrongly and caused damage once again.
Roode confirms he's been cleared to wrestle
Bobby Roode's last match in WWE came back in 2022 when he faced Omos at a live event, which is where he got injured again. During the course of the interview, the former United States Champion stated that he has been cleared to wrestle, but explained why he isn't as eager to get back in the ring.
"I just got greenlighted. The fusion has completely fused," revealed Roode. "So as far as like looking at it from a medical point of view, it's safe to get back in the ring. But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I've been given now to work as a producer — which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago — I'm quite happy doing this. I feel like I've had a good run, as they say, and I'm happy to do what I'm doing now."
Roode didn't rule out a return to the ring, but said that there's no chance that he can work as a full-time wrestler again. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion stated that the original plan when he joined WWE was to become a coach, and he's satisfied with the runs he has had in "WWE NXT" and the main roster.
Roode became a backstage producer last year, joining the likes of Jason Jordan and Tyson Kidd, who also moved to the producer role after suffering career-ending injuries.