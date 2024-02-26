Bobby Roode Provides Update On His WWE Future Following Injury

WWE star Bobby Roode has talked about his neck injury which has put him on the shelf, revealing that he suffered the injury in TNA over a decade ago.

Roode, in a recent appearance on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, discussed the injury and how it happened.

"A lot of wear and tear over the years," said Roode about his injury. "I can kind of relate it back to almost 10 years to the day that I got reinjured. It was just a weird circumstance. I was in a match with Rob Van Dam and just something happened, I don't know what it was. It wasn't his fault, wasn't my fault it was just ... something happened."

Roode said the injury happened when RVD performed a twisting leg drop on him during a match. He stated that he and the Hall of Famer had worked several live events, performing the same move without a hitch. But on the aforementioned day, something went awry and his leg went numb.

"Rob and I worked together for a month at least on doing Live Events, doing this exact same thing and just so happened to be on pay-per-view that this happened. My leg went numb for what felt like a minute and a half, two minutes. It felt like my leg I had no feeling in my leg," said Roode.

He worked through the injury despite having no strength in his wrists, and the injury went away. But a decade later, the injury reappeared during Roode's match against Omos in WWE, when he landed wrongly and caused damage once again.