The Stunning Evolution Of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, become one of the biggest WWE stars of his generation and has been at the forefront of a boom period for the company that doesn't show any signs of slowing down, especially on the financial front. He has been involved in two of the most beloved and successful factions in all of wrestling, is the only man in history to reach double digits when it comes to WrestleMania main events, and he is one of those rare WWE performers who will leave an enormous void in the company's main event scene when he does eventually hang up his ula fala in the future.

However, for as much success as he's had, and for as much fanfare he has gained over the years, it hasn't been easy for the man commonly referred to as "The Tribal Chief." Reigns has gone through some radical transformations over the years, was outright rejected by the WWE Universe at a time when the company practically forced him down people's throats, and is, to this day, fighting an illness that he himself has admitted he will be fighting until the day he dies.

With all that said, as the 15th anniversary of his wrestling debut edges ever closer, it's time to look back on how Roman Reigns reached the mountain top of professional wrestling on multiple occasions against all of the odds. So sit back, relax, and take a journey through the WWE career of one of wrestling's most accomplished individuals, his triumphs and tribulations, and how a former college football defensive tackle ended up sitting at the head of the table, with millions of fans around the world acknowledging everything he does.