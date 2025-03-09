Normal Jobs WWE Stars Did Before They Were Famous

Being a professional wrestler is a dream job for a lot of people. You get to travel around the world to cities and countries some could only dream of, if all goes well you can end up being an inspirational figure for those who need someone to look up to, and if you land a role in a company like WWE or All Elite Wrestling, you can easily become a millionaire in no time at all.

For many top WWE Superstars, being in a wrestling ring is all they have ever wanted to do, to the point where many of them will simply say "I don't know" when met with the question "what would you be doing if you weren't a professional wrestler?" However, there are some very famous names who did have a regular job before they were bitten by the wrestling bug. While some people are born into the industry, just look at anyone with Hart, Rhodes, or McMahon as their surname, but others needed to have a job going on the side to support their early years of training, and even the first few years of their career as working on the independent scene wasn't enough for them to get by on a week-to-week basis.

That is what we are here to talk about today, the mundane, 9-to-5 careers that some of the biggest names in the wrestling business had before the bright lights of WWE took them to new heights. While there is nothing wrong with any of the professions we are about to list as they most certainly deliver a good living for people all over the world, the idea of some of WWE's biggest names working in these jobs should be a reminder that anyone can achieve their dreams if they work hard enough.